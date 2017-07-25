Ethiopia: Court Grants Sabir Buyout of Wilmar's Shares

The Federal High Court has finally ruled in favour of Sabir Argaw, major shareholder and managing director of AL-SAM Plc, to buy out the shares of his foreign partners in Repi Detergents S.C. and Repi-Wilmar Industries S.C.

Ashenafi Yirga, the Presiding Judge of the Ninth Civil Bench, last Friday ruled that there is a legal contract for the sale of shares between the two parties and the defendant has to transfer its shares to Sabir with 370 million Br. Wilmar will also pay the punitive damages Sabir included caused by a delay in the transfer with his legal expenses.

The case between the two parties was instigated on February 17, 2017, after Sabir took the case to court claiming an enforcement of a disputed buyout of the two companies which he formed in a joint venture model with the three Singapore based companies, Wilmar Europe Holdings BV, Wilmar Edible Oils BV and Wilmar Resources PTE Ltd.

Sabir and the defendant were in partnership to import palm oil before they entered into a joint venture arrangement in 2014. They partnered to set up 14 factories with a projected investment cost of seven billion Birr. Sabir, under his family, and Wilmar invested 50pc of the shares in each company.

Sabir is known to be a sole agent of Kiwi, Bic, Energizer, Colgate, Palmolive, various stationery brands, and B29 Soap, under his company, AL-SAM Plc. His partners operate under Wilmar International, a company established in 1991, operating in 50 countries employing 90,000 people. Wilmar has 450 plants engaged in manufacturing oil palm, oilseed crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and fertiliser production.

For the setup of the companies, Wilmar brought its board chairperson and general managers, while Sabir's two sons, Kamil and Mufid, were assigned as managing and marketing directors.

After concluding the deal, the joint venture came to life in early 2014. They aimed to build a manufacturing complex in Dima and Sebeta incorporating an edible oil refinery and packing plant, production plants for speciality fats, soft oils, soaps and detergents, as well as a facility for sesame seed processing.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and high-level officials from the Ministry of Industry and the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) laid the cornerstone of the complexes.

But the partnership failed following disagreements that arose between the two parties, which finally ended up with the decision of dissolving the venture. To valuate their assets, they hired Ernst & Young (EY) to determine how much these companies were worth.

EY stated that the defendant had to pay a minimum of two billion Birr and a maximum of 2.17 billion Br to the plaintiff for a buyout.

But Wilmar made its valuation and pronounced 740 million Br as the total cost of the two companies. Wilmar sent an e-mail on December 1, 2016, stating Sabir had a right to buy out their share.

Wilmar also gave Sabir two more options - if he did not want to buy out their share, to sell his shares to them, or to agree on selling the shares to a third party with a deadline of offer expiration on December 9, 2016.

In an e-mail sent on December 9, 2016, Sabir replied his willingness to buy out their share with the stated amount of 370 million Br. The sale agreement between the two parties was made via an e-mail, claims the plaintiff's filing represented by lawyer Million Assefa.

The suit states that in the same e-mail Wilmar delegated the defendant to process the buyout requesting the plaintiff to delegate his own.

While preparing the execution of the terms, the defendant sent a new offer on December 13, 2017, with 10 points as a precondition, claims Sabir in his law suit.

The new proposal did not qualify as "an offer and acceptance were made at earlier dates, qualifying it as a valid contract", claims Sabir.

But with the statement of defence submitted on March 31, 2017, the defendant challenged the initial charge of jurisdiction to preside over the case and the absence of "cause of action". The case had to be resolved by arbitrators selected by both parties in line with the arbitration rules stated by the International Chamber of Commerce Arbitration Tribunal.

Despite the defence claim of Wilmar that there is no cause of action for the suit, Sabir's lawyer argued communications made on December 9 does establish a contract of "offer and acceptance".

However, this was simple communications about matters referring to their long-standing business transactions, the statement of the defendant claims. This cannot be considered a contract, for the parties "did not express their agreements to all the terms of the negotiations," Mesfin Tafesse, lawyer of Wilmar, argued in the statement of defence, requesting the court to reject the claims of the plaintiff.

And during the court session that was held on May 30, 2017, the Presiding Judge of the Ninth Civil Bench, Ashenafi, rejected the preliminary objections of the defendant, establishing its jurisdictions to review the case.

The Judge referred to the experience of a US court which went through the same experience. If the agreement of the two parties says nothing regarding disputes over arbitration jurisdictions, then a court will resume jurisdiction. Ashenafi also rejected the claims of the defendant which asserted the case does not have a cause and effect.

During the recent session held on July 21, 2017, Judge Ashenafi ruled that the e-mail conversation the two had can be considered as a legal contract for the sale of shares, and the defendant has to transfer the shares to the plaintiff.

"We are not happy with the judgment of the court," said Mesfin. "After discussing with my clients, we will appeal to the Supreme Court."

But for Million, the case is a great milestone as it was closed within such a short period of time.

"Our next step is taking the case to the next judicial level to get the judgment executed," said Million.

But Fikadu Petros, a legal expert who specialises in corporate law, believes that the Court skipped giving emphasis on other formalities that have to be fulfilled in transferring shares referring to the proclamation of the Document Authentication & Registration Office (DARO).

"Any share will be transferred from the minutes of the general assembly after getting an approval from DARO," said Fikadu. "Plus it states that shares would be transferred beyond written and oral promises."

But Million does not agree with Fikadu's argument. The formalities will only work for companies in the form of a private limited company but not for share companies.