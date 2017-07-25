Ethiopia: Reflections On the Social Health Insurance Strategy

opinion

Recently, the Ethiopian government's attention has been turned to universal and sustainable healthcare services with decentralised financing. The government has recognised healthcare financing reforms, including health insurance, as part of the strategy to improve access to quality health services in an equitable, efficient and sustainable way.

The social health insurance was established in accordance with Article 55 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE), under proclamation number 690/2010.

According to the social health insurance strategy justification, the existence of high out-of-pocket expenditures is an indication of the capacity and willingness of households to pay for health service, which is believed to be a necessary precondition for the establishment of health insurance.

The social health insurance is established to provide a basic package of essential health services to all Ethiopians at reduced out-of-pocket spending at the point of service delivery through a collection of premiums to increase the resources for health facilities and to use accountably.

The strategy document states that the practice of health insurance coverage in Ethiopia has been limited, while there is a need for improving the health of citizens and accelerated socioeconomic development that demands expansion of healthcare services. Though the question of universal coverage in the provision of healthcare services has been critical, the cost sharing strategy between beneficiaries and the government is designed to keep financial problems at a minimum; enabling beneficiaries to get sustainable healthcare services reducing financial barriers at the point of service delivery through health insurance schemes.

Therefore, the social and community-based health insurances are designed to provide the healthcare coverage to all citizens free of charge at the point of services.

It is believed that the health insurance system adopted for a country needs to be compatible with the socioeconomic situation. Accordingly, the Social Health Insurance and the Community Based Health Insurance schemes are important for achieving universal health service coverage in Ethiopia.

These schemes are developed in order to make a suitable package for the different social strata. The formal and informal sectors are to be covered under separate health insurance schemes until the socioeconomic conditions are more favourable, and public awareness is adequately enhanced to develop a single nation-wide health insurance system for universal coverage.

The strategy background clarifies a study conducted to assess the ability and willingness of patients to pay for healthcare that revealed patients are willing to pay double if the quality of health services is improved.

The existence of local indigenous institutions like Eqqub and Iddir is also believed to be a significant opportunity and entry point for establishing health insurance. These community organisations are set based on solidarity, mutual trust and friendship among their members, which are the major preconditions for the establishment of community-based health insurance.

The socioeconomic features of Ethiopia include a predominantly rural-agricultural and informal economy, with an emerging and growing formal private and public sector. Hence, Community Based Health Insurance is more feasible and appropriate to the vast majority of Ethiopians.

The Social Health Insurance Scheme Council Of Ministers Regulation No. 271/2012, Article 3, provides a list of health services a beneficiary will have the right to, from health facilities. These are the outpatient care and inpatient care, delivery services and surgical services and diagnostic tests and generic drugs included in the drug list of the agency that will be prescribed by the medical practitioners.

The Social Health Insurance is supposed to be financed from payroll and pension contributions made by employers and employees. Contributions from each employee are based on his or her level of income.

The same percentage (flat or fixed rate) of contribution from the basic salary is supposed to be deducted from each employee to finance the scheme. An amount equal to the employee's contribution is expected to be matched by the employer.

A member is eligible to enrol in the Social Health Insurance programme with his or her spouse, and children under the age of 18 years. A member having more than four children or more than one spouse can register his or her dependents as beneficiaries, but only with additional monthly premium costs per the other family members.

Nonetheless, the strategy has identified some potential hindrances for a successful implementation of these health insurances. Thus, success depends on the capacity and willingness of the community to regularly pay their premium as it is financed by the contributions regularly collected from its members.

Collecting premiums on time and properly will be a problem in communities where individuals' income is hardly known. Given the high level of poverty in Ethiopia, expansion of health insurance could face serious challenges if the premium is beyond the ability of the majority of the rural and urban poor to pay.

Expanding health insurance coverage, particularly for the poor, requires tremendous resources, which could be beyond the capacity of the government and the community to obtain. Scaling up is unlikely without a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

Hence, the regional and federal governments, in addition to increasing the share of health from their total budget, should create an environment conducive to the involvement of various stakeholders in the development of health insurance. Seasonality of income, lack of information on household and individual income, geographically scattered settlements of agricultural households and the relative mobility of pastoralists and so forth, will raise the cost of premium collection in the agricultural, pastoral and informal sector settings.

As the benefits of health insurance are not immediate, insurance may not be attractive to households with scarce resources and many competing priorities. Limited awareness or negative perception of health insurance could happen to be one of the reasons for low health insurance coverage and its expansion (particularly in the case of Community Based Health Insurance).

The strategy suggests inclusive awareness creation and sensitization activities, focusing on the benefits and principles of health insurance to be critical toward implementing health insurance. Financial subsidies to vulnerable groups and provision of loans to the insurance schemes are also recommended mechanisms to promote and develop health insurance practices in the communities with relatively lower socioeconomic status.

Though it is a great endeavour to come up with the idea of health insurance to enable citizens of all socioeconomic status to have healthcare services, a number of contributions varying across different salaries cannot avail beneficiaries proportional to their contributions. This lets the better-paid employee cover expenses of health service to the lower paid ones. It is humanitarian, but cannot be fair as one uses the cost of someone else to get health services.

The benchmark to limit the number of beneficiaries in a family to insurance coverage is not adequately justified. Even though the average number of children per family in rural families of Ethiopia is more than four, the strategy covers health insurance only for four children and one spouse.

The community-based health insurance scheme uses households as a unit of membership as opposed to individuals in social health insurance. Therefore, premiums are collected based on the number of family members, disregarding the income of the family. No matter how poor a family is, it is obliged to pay a calculated sum of premiums per family size. This contravenes the aim of the strategy: to help the poor have better access and use of healthcare service.

Capacity building is one of the strategic issues considered to be an essential area of intervention in the development of health insurance. Accordingly, experience sharing forums on best practices and innovative approaches are planned to be put in place to achieve capable human resources, system procedures and operational tools, and organisational structures. But, what the best practice is has not been defined. Whose membership to which scheme can be a model is, yet, unknown.

Overall, it would be very important to reconsider these duds and appraise the strategy in order to make it more suitable for the Ethiopian communities living on both formal and informal employment.

Desalegn Birara, a Sociologist and Ethnographic Heritage Curator At the Authority for Research & Conservation of Cultural Heritage (Arcch)