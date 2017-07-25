South Africa: ASA Withdraw Hogan From World Champs

Athletics South Africa has taken the decision to withdraw Discus Throw athlete, Victor Hogan, from the initial list of 24 athletes going to the IAAF World Championships in London, England to be held from 4-13 August, 2017.

This follows IAAF correspondence rejecting Hogan's entry as part of Team SA.

ASA had entered his name as the Area Champion based on his win of the continental title at the CAA 20th African Senior Championships in Durban in June 2016.

But the IAAF in its decision has noted that because of his subsequent last year suspension for testing positive for a prohibited substance, all performances achieved in that period are not recognised and have been scrapped.

In 2016 the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) announced that Hogan's sample from the South African Championships in Stellenbosch in April had tested positive for the prohibited substance, methylhexaneamine which is a specified substance.

He requested the B-sample to be analysed which confirmed the A-sample. He subsequently received a ban for this and returned to competition in 2017.

The final team to London will now consist of 17 men and six women and will be led by ASA Track and Field chairman Pieter Lourens.

Source: Sport24