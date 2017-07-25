Ethiopia: Court Puts Injunction Order On Meter Taxis

Owners of taxis inside Bole International Airport, which have been fighting with the Addis Ababa City Administration Transport Authority (AACATA) over airport taxi services, were granted the injunction they sought to stop the newly imported meter taxis working inside the Airport.

On July 18, 2017, presided by Gebeyehu Feleke, the Federal Supreme Court received a statement of defence from the city's Transport Authority in the legal battle over airport taxi services between the Authority and four airport and hotel tourist taxi owners associations.

The litigation on the injunction initially started in March 2017, at the Federal First Instance Court where the four taxi associations who work inside Bole Airport submitted a complaint about an injunction grant. AACATA presented a defence the next month.

The complaints were lodged while the litigation was going on between the associations and the Authority regarding nuisance claims filed by the former in March 2017.

However, the court sustained the injunction in April 2017, justifying that the Authority had failed to present any evidence that a problem was created inside the Airport as a result of the injunction.

The Federal High Court ruled for lifting the injunction following the appeal lodged by AACATA claiming that the injunction passed by the Federal First Instance Court was unfair and AACATA had the legal authority to regulate taxis and manage their daily operation.

The court further stated that the Airport had written a letter to the associations testifying it had enough space to accommodate up to 150 taxis which can provide services. Accordingly, a taxi distribution arrangement was made which the First Instance Court denied affecting the Authority's proclaimed power and the activities of the Airport.

The associations, on the other hand, argued that except indicating its legal authority, AACATA did not present clear reasons why the injunction was unnecessary.

Only six associations with a total of 454 members have been working inside the Airport for the past two decades, argued the associations, citing a directive issued by the Ministry of Culture & Tourism, mentioning that if the 1121 meter taxis organised under 27 associations are authorised to work inside the Airport, it could potentially drive them out of work. The four associations also argued that meter taxis are only allowed to work in the city apart from the Airport.

Hence, the associations asked the court to rule on the injunction as its lifting could hinder their constitutional right to work and earn a living.

Analysing both claims, the court, presided by Maedot Yesehak, reversed the ruling of the First Instance Court to sustain the injunction passed on meter taxis to provide service inside Bole Airport. The judge at the High Court ruled that the injunction needed to be lifted since it has a final judgment effect on the pending case of the parties.

The court asserted that the law provides certain conditions in order to pass a ruling which includes the transfer of the thing in question to a third party. It sees whether the thing could exhaustively be consumed or destructed during the litigation process before a final judgment.

The lower court made the ruling to sustain the injunction while there was no evidence presented by the associations to show that the requirements were met, the court explained in listing its reasons for lifting the injunction on June 19, 2017.

It was thus after this decision of the High Court that the associations appealed to the Federal Supreme Court on June 23, 2017, four days after the injunction was lifted, seeking for the reversal of the ruling.

In their appeal to the court, they argued that AACATA's efforts to lift the injunction have no tangible reasons why it is required or what actual damages it could incur. Moreover, they indicated that claims, which were not raised at the First Instance Court were included at the High Court, which they claimed is out of the legal procedure.

If an injunction remains to be lifted, they will remain with no alternative way of paying back the 130 million Br that they have borrowed from banks to change their existing taxis, the taxi associations informed the court.

AACATA, on its part, wrote a letter to the Ethiopian Airports Enterprise (EAE), based on the lifting of the injunction by the High Court, informing the Enterprise of a new taxi distribution management that involves meter taxis.

However, the Bole Taxi Associations filed a complaint the same day to the Supreme Court to stop the letter from taking effect. The Supreme Court ordered AACATA to present its defence on July 18, 2017, to the claims brought against the injunction by the associations.

Accordingly, AACATA defended that the right to manage the taxi distribution is its mandate under the law and the injunction would set away from its legally granted right. Unlike what is claimed by the appellants, the distribution arrangement system would not push them out of their jobs since it also includes them, according to AACATA.

The court thus adjourned the case for October 6, 2017, to examine the claims and the defence of the litigating parties. The injunction that prevents meter taxis from providing services inside Bole International Airport will be held up, at least, till then.