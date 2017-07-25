Ghana: Cbe Learners in Pass Out in Pusiga

press release

Children between the ages of 8 years to 14 years in the Northern and Upper East Regions, who are not in school, have been enrolled under Ghana Complimentary Basic Education (CBE) programme to acquire learning through literacy classes in their own communities.

It is a functional literacy programme being implemented by AfriKids Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and the Government of Ghana with funding from its development partners, Department for International Development (DFID) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Addressing the passing out parade of CBE learners in Pusiga, the District Education Director, Mr. Cosmas Yeleduor, expressed regret that it would not be possible for all CBE learners to be enrolled into schools which benefitted from the school feeding program.

Mr Yeludor, therefore, pleaded with parents to support their wards who might be admitted to schools without school feeding.

He, however, gave the assurance that the District Education Service and the District Assembly were working hand-in-hand to provide the necessary logistics for CBE learners as spelled out in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

He also appealed to the Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, support learners so as to sustain them in school as recommended in the MOU.

In his remarks, Mr. Solomon Alibaba, Financial Officer, AfriKids Ghana, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for supporting the programme this far and pledged the commitment of AfriKids Ghana to continue to support the programme.

He announced that the Pusiga District had been given another opportunity to continue with the programme and that the AfriKids animation team would soon embark on a sensitization programme in the communities and appealed to the chiefs and queen mothers to assist the team to make the activity a success.

He also advised parents to release their wards and prepare them to join the mainstream educational system. "We know that things are hard but we can't afford to gamble with our children's future" he stated.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), in a key note address, promised to provide the needed support to ensure that all CBE graduates were placed in schools nearest to their communities.

Hon. Abdulai charged the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC) to monitor the progress of the pupils from one stage to another.

He, congratulated the CBE graduates and urged them to keep up the hard work that had brought them this far.

He also expressed gratitute to AfriKids Ghana, the District Education Office and the DEOC for their great effort in making CBE a success.

Graduating CBE pupils for the 2016/2017 programme comprise of children from 34 communities totaling 1,150 made up of 546 boys and 604 girls spread over 46 classes passed out to be enrolled in formal school.

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)