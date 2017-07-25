Ghana: Govt Spends Gh¢ 5.24 On Ghana@60 Celebrations - MOF

press release

Government has spent an amount of GH¢ 5.24 million cedis on the Ghana at 60 Independence Day celebrations.

The amount is made up of GH¢ 3.1 million from government sources and GH¢ 2.16 from the Districts Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

A Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Kwaku Kwateng, disclosed this in Parliament on Thursday in response to a question standing in the name of the Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Hon. Akandoh Kwabena Mintah, who wanted to know how much the nation spent on the celebrations.

He told the House that a total amount of GH¢ 5.26 million was released by the Ministry for the celebrations, out of which an amount GH¢ 3 million went to the office of the Chief of Staff at the Ghana @ 60 Secretariat, whilst GH¢ 100,000 and GH¢ 2.16 million went to the 10 Regional Coordinating Councils and the 216 districts assemblies. He informed members that actual disbursement was GH¢5.24.

He promised to provide members with further information on the expenditure on the celebrations.

President Akufo-Addo prior to the celebrations launched a 30-member committee chaired by Mr Ken Amankwah, to plan for the country's Diamond Jubilee.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)