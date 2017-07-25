Ghana: Regional Course On Economic and Financial Report Writing Skills and Presentation Techniques Opens in Accra

press release

Quantitative skills for policy formulation and analysis may not be a sufficient tool for effectiveness in modern economic and financial management, Mr Emmanuel Quao, Head, Centre for Training and Professional Development, Bank of Ghana (BoG), has noted.

Mr Quao, who was delivering the key note address at the opening of a Regional Course on Economic and Financial Report Writing Skills and Presentation Techniques in Accra, yesterday, noted also that data gathered, but not effectively communicated and utilized for decision-making, would be worthless.

He said poor or ineffective communication was at the root of many problems at the individual, firm or community level and that effective communication was a partial solution to some of the problems of society, adding that some of the incessant conflicts in the West Africa sub-region were the outcome of ineffective communication in the governance structure.

He, therefore, stressed the need for managers to sharpen their communication skills to enable them pass information convincingly to the appropriate level of decision-making, adding that lines of communication should be maintained to facilitate joint efforts in the successful execution of important projects and within agreed time limits.

On report writing, Mr Quao said good report writing required professionalism, in-depth knowledge of the subject matter, concentration and exceptional writing skills.

Furthermore, he said, a well-written report required effective presentation techniques.

In a welcome address delivered on his behalf, Prof. Akpan Ekpo, Director-General, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) disclosed that the course was added to its menu of programmes in 2002.

Prof. Akpo explained that the introduction of the course was necessitated the importance of effective communication in present day economic and business milieu and the need to keep abreast of global developments as well as unprecedented changes in and transformation in communication.

The Regional Course on Economic and Financial Report Writing Skills and Presentation Techniques aims to empower participants with the capacity to use communication as a powerful tool for job effectiveness.

Specifically, the focus of the course includes developing report writers' appreciation of the English language and enhancing their competences to structure, write and present more effective economic, financial and other reports.

The course has, therefore, been designed to cover key topics such as the communication process; grammar in writing; style in writing; features of technical reports; and data handling and analysis in technical reports.

The others are legal issues in report writing, computer applications in report writing; minutes writing; report writing practical; and techniques and skills of report presentation.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)