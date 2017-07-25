Liberia: NEC Gets Us Envoy Kudoos Featured

The National Elections Commission on Monday July, 24, 2017 played host to the visiting officials of the United States Embassy lead by the Ambassador Christine Elder.

The United States diplomats visit to the Chairman of the NEC was intended to acquaint themselves with the ongoing electoral work for the conduct of the October 10, 2017 elections.

Ambassador Elder said the Unites States looks forward to the conduct of free and fair elections in Liberia. She praised the National Elections Commission (NEC) for its dedication to the electoral process and urged the Commission to do more in the area of communications, logistic plans and Local and international observer unit program.

Briefing the United States Embassy Officials, Chairman Korkoya thanked the US Government for its support to the International Business Initiative through the Liberia Administrative Systems (IBI-LASS) and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) for their contributions to the Liberian Electoral process.

Chairman Korkoya further assured the Ambassador and delegation that the NEC is on course with its preparatory work for the October polls. The NEC Boss said that the NEC will ensure free fair and credible elections. He however cautioned that funding in time is crucial for a credible poll.

The NEC Chairman praised the Government headed by President Sirleaf for its proven commitment to the electoral process.

Speaking on the July 31 start of the Electoral campaign, Chairman Korkoya urged all stakeholders to insist on the campaign being peaceful and orderly.

Meanwhile, the Commission will on Tuesday, July 25 publish the total number of registrants for the October 10, 2017 Elections.