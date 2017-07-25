Liberia: Golden Image Award Hosts 7th Anniversary - Several Dignitaries Get Accolades

Monrovia — Several distinct individuals from Liberia and abroad were received Golden Image Awards at the seventh anniversary of the prestigious awards program held in Monrovia.

The accolades were presented in eight categories: education, development/empowerment, leadership/service, democracy and the rule of law, Peace and Security, Health, Humanity/Human Rights and Arts & Culture.

The colorful ceremony held at the Monrovia City Hall was attended by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is also the face of the Golden Image Award, and Vice President Joseph Boikai, who served as guest of honor.

United States Ambassador Christine Elder, ECOWAS Commission Babatunde Ajisomo and several diplomats from Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast also graced the event.

Liberian Culture Ambassador, Madam Juli Endee, founder of the image award, said it was initiated through the Liberian Crusader for Peace seven years ago.

"Over the years, the Golden Image Awards have honored distinguish personalities from across the globe, and President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has always been the shiny face of the golden image award, so it is because of her we are here tonight to honor her and others," said Madam Endee.

Serving as the Keynote speaker, Abuja Chamber of Commerce & Industry Deputy President Hon. Prince Adetokundo Kayode, outlined the significance of peace, security, politics and good governance.

Hon. Kayode said peace experts have identified three challenges of post conflict nations and their leaders.

He said there have to be peaceful civil society inclusiveness, framework and capable institutions that are transparent, accountable and efficient, and achieve economy and social progress that provides equal access to justice, education and employment for the entire population.

"It is good politics to challenge the ruling party, because it happens in every country, but democracy is still on a slippery landing curve, as is apply to the position of politics, must learn how to propose rather than opposed in politics, recommend a suitable alternatives and avoid opposition for the sake of opposing and change for the sake of change," says Kayode.

"The last change is the most difficult to achieve, because unfortunately, hash economic situations can result into chaos, as poverty, illiteracy and hunger are enemies of a peaceful society," he added.

The Nigerian official said the main issue is "good governance, because most countries emerging from conflict indeed may have had poor governance that could have been a driver of conflict in the first place".

"The objective of a good governance agenda," he continued, "should therefore be to demonstrate to the people government's intend to access power for all the people."

Weighing in more on politics, Hon. Kayode said leaders should serve and lead at the same time and there should be continuity in government.

"Because by the time Liberia swears in a new president in 2018, continuity and improvement must be the mantle he or she has to continue from where President Sirleaf has stopped," he said.

He then called on all political parties to ensure women's full participation and that the elections are free, fair, peaceful and transparent, while also encouraging parties to get involved with humanitarian and development initiatives that focus on the people.

"So I want this to be clear to all politicians participating in elections, to make the Liberian experiment work, because if Liberia fails, we all fail, and if Liberia survives, then we all succeed," he concluded.

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, was awarded and gowned as guest of honor for attending all of the past six Golden Image Award ceremonies.

VP Boakai also handed over one of the Golden image awards to presidential aspirant, Dr. Mills Jones, while President Sirleaf presented awards to international guests.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister B. Elias Shoniyin, was named the new 2017 Golden Image Award Ambassador, while some awardees included US Ambassador Elder, Actor Kofi Ajalolo of Ghana, US Peace Corps volunteers, and several other individuals of Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Senegal and Guinea.

Prominent Liberian educator, Sister Mary Lauren Browne of Stella Maris Polytechnic, Journalist Helen Nah of Women Voices, Cecelia Danewali of WOPNET were also awarded.

Others awarded were ECO Bank Liberia Limited, LoneStar Cell/MTN, humanitarian organization, etc.