Ghana: Infinity Tyres Ghana Donates to NRSC

Infinity Tyres Ghana Limited, a tyre importer and retail services company in Ghana has donated 2,000 copies of printed manuals, detailing the guidelines for importation, sale and use of vehicle tyres in Ghana, to the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) .

The manual was designed and authored by the NRSC, while Infinity Tyres Ghana Limited bore the cost of the printing.

The gesture formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility as stakeholder in the road safety issues of the country and to help reduce crash fatalities and injuries recorded on our roads.

The NRSC intended to formulate a policy which was in accordance to Regulation 62 of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012, L.I 2180, to bring into force the Implementation of the tyres Standardization, a move which seeks to ban the importation and use of substandard tyres in the country to ensure adherence as provided in the law.

In 2008, the Commission, in its furtherance of its advocacy and research mandate, conducted a study on the magnitude of the use of home-used or second-hand tyres and their impact on the road safety situation in Ghana.

Findings from the study confirmed, among others, that 75% of tyres imported into the country were used tyres, which presupposed that three in every four tyres sold in Ghana were used tyres.

It also said that the patronage of used tyres in Ghana increases the risk of road accidents by 30%.

15.2% of vehicles involved in fatal crashes had some form of defect prior to the crash which was in the form of tyre burst or blow up tyre pressures, situations that also constituted 4.4% of these defects.

In order to reverse the tragic trends, the NRSC engaged stakeholders, and as part of efforts to broaden the engagement on the education and to further include the general public, the Commission decided to print the manuals to educate the general public.

Ing. Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah, the Executive Director, NRSC, thanked Infinity Tyres Ghana Ltd, for the gesture, adding that: "This will go a long way to help carry the message to importers, dealers and vehicle owners who use tyres."

She further said the gesture would expand the scope of the Commission in reaching out to more motorists and other road users on the need to patronise better tyres.

On his part, Nitesh Kumar, Marketing and Retail Manager of Infinity Tyres Ghana Limited, who donated the manuals on behalf of the company, said tyres are important parts on a car, yet they are poorly taken care of. He was optimistic that the manuals would generate the desire impacts.

Infinity Tyres Ghana Limited has incorporated an essay writing contest on the right use of tyres, which would be organized for pupils.

Besides, Infinity Tyres Ghana Limited would be hitting the streets to engage and distribute some of the manuals to the public, all in the bid to help spread the message on the right use of car tyres.

Present at the manual presentation ceremony were the NRSC Executive Director, Araba Okyne, Manager-Administration, Henry Asomani, a Programme Officer (PO) and Victor Bilson, an Assistant Programme Officer (APO).