Ghana: Ellembelle MP Wins Distinguished Leadership Award

Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament for the Ellembelle constituency in the Western Region and a former Minister of Petroleum has been adjudged winner of the 2017 edition of the African Leadership Excellence Award.

He won the prestigious Leadership Excellence Award for the immeasurable role played in developing Ghana's oil and gas industry.

The award was presented to the former Minister by the African Leadership Magazine, organizers of the award in Atlanta, United States of America USA.

The reputable Magazine has been recognising leaders who have distinguished themselves and played instrumental leadership roles in helping countries in Africa to develop.

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle was, therefore, recognised for his contribution in the implementation of Ghana's no flaring gas policy.

This was carried out through the establishment of Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) and the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (AGPP).

The citation accompanying the award also recognized the Ellembelle MP for the critical role in the successful completion of the TEN and OCTP projects.

According to the Magazine these projects have helped in boosting Ghana's oil and gas fortunes, as well as his role in the passage of the local content law that has empowered Ghanaians; the passage of a new exploration and production law that has made Ghana the investment destination."

The citation further recognized his role in developing a gas master plan to guide Ghana's Gas development for the next four years. In a brief comment after being honored with the award, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah said: "I'm very humbled for the award. Thank God for the opportunity to serve my country at a crucial period and in a sector that was considered critical at the time.

"I dedicate it to the ordinary people of Ghana and to former President Mahama for the incredible leadership he provided," he further stated

The Award was given on the sideline of the ongoing Doing Business in Africa Investment Forum organized by the African Leadership Magazine in Atlanta Georgia on July 20 and 21 2017.