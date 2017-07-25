Ghana: 'I'm Still Asutsuare Chief' Nene Tetteh Ablorh

Ashaiman — Nene Michael Tetteh Ablorh, Chief of Asutsuare in the Osudoku Traditional Area has debunked rumours that he has been destooled. He explained that a group of persons cannot destool a chief on the airwaves or without the consent of the kingmakers.

He, consequently, asked his subjects and loved ones to treat the anecdote with the contempt that it deserves.

Couple of weeks ago, rumours travelled far and near that Nene Michael Tetteh Ablorh had been stripped of his title, albeit the rumour mongers could not state the categorical offence of the Chief.

In view of the wild rumours, The Chronicle sought the concern of Nene Michael Tetteh Ablorh, who confirmed hearing the rumours too.

However, he parried them away, wondering where such fabrications could be emanating from.

Schooling this reporter on the procedure for destoolment, Nene Ablorh, who has been chief for 22 years said anybody who wants to destool him needs to serve a public notice to the Osudoku Traditional Council, who would then serve him a letter in reference to allegations leveled against him.

After a credible outcome had come from the Traditional Council's investigation on the allegations leveled against him, at least, four kingmakers would form a consensus with a tangible reason as to why the chief ought to be destooled.

"As far as Nene Ablorh is concerned, he has not been invited to answer any allegations leveled against him by any group of persons. I am still the Chief of Asutsuare.

"I would like to entreat my community to remain united and let us stay focused and purposeful for the progress of Asutsuare," he encouraged his subjects.

In order to get his area developed, Nene Michael Tetteh Ablorh implored government to consider establishing an agriculture University at Kasunya, where he doubles as a sub-chief.

The chief occupation of the residents of Kasunya and Asutsuare are fishing and crop farming, and Nene Ablorh explained that the arable lands would be best for such activities.

The area has rice and banana plantations, sugar cane farms, as well as cattle rearing.

Nene Ablorh told The Chronicle that building an agriculture University in this area would offer students more access to practical lessons.

Furthermore, he indicated that Kasunya is strategically located within the Accra Plains, where former President Kwame Nkrumah reserved land for large scale crop farming.

Another reason Nene Ablorh cited for the establishment of the agricultural university at Kasunya is that, the previous government had plans of reviving the defunct Asutsuare Sugar Factory, one of former President Nkrumah's legacies, which had been left to rot by successive governments.

"I know more feasibility studies had been done by the former government to revamp the Asutsuare Sugar Factory. However, we have proposed that a new factory for that purpose is sited at Volivo, and that a new sugar factory, when it comes on stream, would add more advantages to the establishment of my proposal for the agriculture university, and the government's one district, one factory program," he explained.