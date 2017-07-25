Namibia: Saints Women Suffer Shock Defeat

WINDHOEK Old Boys (WOB) and Saints continued to set the pace in the Men's Premier League while Saints suffered a shock defeat in the Women's Premier League in Bank Windhoek Field Hockey action over the weekend.

In the Men's Premier League, WOB and Saints are joint top of the log on 12 points after completing big victories.

On Saturday, WOB recorded their third successive win with a ruthless 15-0 victory against NUST.

Dylan Finch led the way with a hat-trick, while Ettienne de Villiers, Siabonga Martins, Bucko Bartlett and Dirk Basson scored two goals each. Kevin Barnard, Johan Krugel, and even goal keeper Jacobus Coetzee scored one goal each, the latter from a penalty flick.

Saints stayed on WOB's tail with an emphatic 8-0 victory against Wanderers, after leading 3-0 at half time.

Nico Neethling scored a hat-trick, Cody van der Merwe and Dakota Hansen two goals each, and Petrus Theron one.

Saints gave a rampant display, attacking at each opportunity and took the lead when the impressive Nico Neethling stabbed home a loose ball in the first quarter.

Playing a quick, passing game, Cody van der Merwe made it 2-0, while Neethling scored his second, rounding off Dakota Hansen's cross with a scorching shot.

Van der Merwe scored his second early in the second half, once again assisted by Hansen, and then Hansen got on the scoreline himself, when he rounded off a storming run by Neethling to put Saints 5-0 up by the third quarter.

Wanderers had a few chances of their own, but when they came, they couldn't get past Saints' keeper Richter van Rooyen, who brought off some fine saves from Stefan du Preez, Ruben van der Walt and Conrad van der Walt.

Saints scored three more goals in the final quarter, with Neethling completing his hat-trick and Theron opening his account from close range, while Van der Merwe scored his second from a short corner.

The victory puts Saints level with WOB on 12 points, although WOB have a match in hand, and their looming showdown coming Sunday, 6 August, could play a big role in the title race.

DTS and Unam's title challenge was temporarily halted as they both dropped points in a hard fought 1-1 draw.

In an evenly-balanced match, Unam took an early lead through a cracking shot by Mbatata Uremena, while Leonard Fick came close for DTS, only to be denied by some fine saves by Unam keeper, Robben Kambinda.

Darren Roberts equalised for DTS at the end of the third quarter when he finished off a cross by Jason Bolton, and they managed to hold on for the draw, after Unam's Ronaldo Kapuire hit the goal post in the final minute.

The result sees DTS remaining third on eight points from four matches, while Unam are second last on five points.

The women's title chase saw a big upset as log leaders Saints suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 2-0 to Wanderers.

Saints had won their first three matches by big scores, while Wanderers lost their opening match to DTS and narrowly beat NUST 1-0 on 15 July.

Wanderers, however, rose to the occasion against Saints, with a great defensive display, while they made good use of the few chances that came their way.

Bianca Muller putt them ahead after only two minutes and then added her second goal in the final quarter.

Saints did most of the attacking but they could not get past Wanderers keeper Vicki Stiemert who brought off several outstanding saves.

The result sees Wanderers moving up to third position on six points, while Saints remain top of the log on 12 points.

Defending champions WOB remain second on eight points after beating NUST 5-0.

Jivanka Kruger scored two goals and her sister Jantwa Kruger, Dannielle Labuschagne and Elzanne Erasmus one each to complete a comfortable win.

Unam, meanwhile, registered their first victory of the season with a comprehensive 4-0 win against DTS.

Lidia Simon scored from two short corners in the first half, while national captain Maggy Mengo scored two field goals after the half time break.

Unam are now fourth on four points, while DTS are fifth on three points.