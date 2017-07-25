Liberia: 'UP Is Our Common Enemy', LP Rallies Opposition

Abraham Darius Dillon, acting chairman of the opposition Liberty Party (LP), has called for a united opposition whose overarching objective during the upcoming October polls is to ensure that the governing Unity Party (UP) gets no third term bid.

Dillon said the insensitivity of the ruling party, which has subjected the masses to massive suffering in the midst of abundant resources as a result of the party's inability to govern well, should by now lead Liberians to see the UP as the "common enemy" to the opposition camp.

"If the Liberian people will decide or resolve not to give the presidency to the LP or to Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, we stand ready to support any opposition in the run-off election against the ruling establishment. We will not focus on any opposition during this campaign in terms of criticizing them for the presidency," Dillon said.

He said it is time for change and not continuity, which the Liberty Party is now poised to vigorously campaign against across the country to ensure that the UP does not retain a third term.

Dillon made the assertion yesterday when he appeared at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO) in Central Monrovia.

He emphasized the need for change that will be commensurate with the living conditions of the people and development in the country.

He said it was unfortunate for the UP presidential hopeful and vice president Joseph N. Boakai to waste his supporters, partisans and followers' time for over six months just to select Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay as his vice running mate.

"UP Boakai has failed to prove anything to even in Lofa to convince the people to elect him as president of Liberia. His current budget is US$2.5 million, yet not a single program that Liberians can boast of from him across the country," Dillon said.

He continued, "Cllr. Brumskine as a lawyer has a law firm in Liberia, which has been helpful to the people of Liberia, unlike VP Boakai, who is considered as an agriculturist, but do not have anything to show over the years, even as a common farmer."

Dillon said VP Boakai has also failed to improve the living conditions of the Group of 77, a group the Constitution has given him the power to preside over across the country, adding that "VP Boakai has always placed something small in the budget for the group without any intention to improve their living condition."

Chairman Dillon, who spent over seven years working at the Capitol Building with Sen. Jewel Howard-Taylor and former Speaker J. Alex Tyler, said he stands ready to unveil some information about Speaker Nuquay in his capacity as chairperson on Ways, Means and Finance in the Lower House.

"You people will hear startling news during the upcoming campaign on Nuquay when he served as chair on Ways, Means and Finance. I had to sign some papers for him whenever he wanted something to be done, especially at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning," Dillon told the gathering in laughter.

Speaking of the Supreme Court's decision, Dillon said it was unfortunate for some lawmakers to threaten justices with impeachment, referencing Article 73 of the Liberian Constitution, which states that "No Judicial official shall be summoned, arrested, detained prosecuted or tried civilly or criminally by or at the instance of any person or authority on account of judicial opinions rendered or expressed, judicial statements made and judicial acts done in the course of a trial in open court or in chambers, except for treason or other felonies, misdemeanor or breach of the peace."

It continued, "Statements made and acts done by such officials in course of a judicial proceeding shall be privileged, and subject to the above qualification, no such statements made or acts done shall be admissible into evidence against them at any trial or proceeding."

When contacted, the office of the Vice President said the allegation is not new for anyone to think that Dillon was in the right.

"We have much to do rather than addressing Dillon's [rants] against the Honorable Vice President," George Saah, director of communications, retorted via mobile phone.