25 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: $200m Infrastructure Fund Unveiled

Tagged:

Related Topics

Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed Ecsponent Limited's controlling shareholder and Brainworks Capital founder George Manyere has unveiled a $200 million investment fund targeting key infrastructure projects in Zimbabwe.

The funds will be housed under his newly formed MHMK Infratech company.

"Our vision is to be the leading private sector player in infrastructure development & financing and a partner of choice to all key stakeholders in Zimbabwe.

"This move we have made and the successful raising of $200 million in our first round of financing reflects our positive views around the ambitious infrastructure initiatives being undertaken by our Government in Zimbabwe in line with its economic blueprint, Zim-Asset," said Mr Manyere, who is the chief executive of the

company.

MHMK Infratech will be moving in to address the key infrastructure requirements of the country, inter alia: roads, airports, bridges, transport, energy, border posts and water sectors.

MHMK aims to have available $1 billion in the short to medium term for the most pressing infrastructure requirements.

"The successful capital raise in the first round, guarantees the ability of MHMK Infratech to identify and commence development of the above mentioned infrastructure projects promptly and significant progress has already been made in kick-starting its first infrastructure project in Zimbabwe."

Mr Manyere, who also had a stint at World Bank's International Finance Corporation, said in its approach, MHMK Infratech has taken the opportunity to structure a Zimbabwean solution to a Zimbabwean requirement, which primarily addresses the country's vision for accelerated economic growth, as well as wealth creation through the promotion of Zimbabwe's economic blueprint, Zim-Asset (Infrastructure & Utilities cluster).

"We also want to demonstrate how the private sector, led by indigenous Zimbabweans can partner with the Government and mobilise much needed international capital for economic development and overall to support the Ten-Point Plan for Zimbabwe's economic growth."

With a reputation for building businesses in Zimbabwe and steadfast acquisitions, Mr Manyere's vision and strategy for private sector participation in infrastructure financing and development, casts light on a promising future for the economic development of the people of Zimbabwe.

Mr Manyere further said: "We strongly believe that as the private sector, we have a significant role to play in narrowing the infrastructure deficit in our country through Private Public Partnerships (PPP's) and we believe that our firm is well positioned to play a key role in rebuilding our diverse infrastructure in Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe

It's Better to Share Than Lose Everything, White Farmers Told

Zimbabwe's Commercial Farmers Union (CFU) has reportedly urged white South African farmers to agree to a deal to share… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.