Namibia: Endjala Apologises for Tribalistic Remarks

Omusati governor Erginus Endjala has apologised for the tribalistic statements he made in a private telephone conversation which was secretly recorded and leaked on social media, but blamed a certain Taimi Tekla Iimbili for allegedly ensnaring him.

Endjala publicly apologised to President Hage Geingob, and to all those who might have been offended by his tribal rant.

The spokesperson of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Sakaria Nepando Amupanda, was not available to comment on the apology yesterday, but Oshindonga-speaking former Omuthiya town councillor Moses Amukoto said the governor's apology was not enough.

"The apology is accepted, but that is not enough. He must resign, or President Geingob must fire him. Anyone holding such tribalistic views is not worthy of holding any leadership position in this country," Amukoto stressed.

Onankali businesswoman Paulina Nangula Paulus said the apology was accepted, but cautioned people in leadership positions against making harmful or offensive statements, even in private conversations. "I think Endjala has learned a lesson," she said.

Endjala denied at a press conference at Outapi yesterday that he was apologising because of political pressure to do so.

"The conversation was not meant for public consumption, but after it went viral, I realised the damage it had caused. As a leader, I have to apologise," he said.

Endjala explained that towards the end of June, he received a call from Iimbili, which he now describes as an ambush.

"She had probing questions, with ulterior motives. She specifically tried to lead me into that particular discussion with her questions, which led me to innocently answer without knowing that I was being trapped for a specific reason to portray me as a tribalist, which I am not," he added.

Endjala claimed that at one point, he wanted to cut the conversation, but Iimbili continued with her intricate questions.

The conversation was mostly about the Swapo squabbles in the Oshikoto region, but quickly degenerated into tribalistic utterances.

In the leaked audio, Endjala labels Oshindonga-speaking Namibians as pathologically power-hungry, and traitors.

He mentioned as an example the feud between king Kambonde ka Mpinga and his brother Nehale lya Mpingana; then said [Phillemon Nangolo] Castro was the first man to betray Swapo, and he too was Oshindonga-speaking.

Endjala also mentioned Andreas Shipanga, Peter Nanyemba, Armas Amukwiyu and Job Amupanda as proof to show that Oshindonga-speakers were "pathologically power-hungry".

"I was only answering questions in what was a private conversation," he stated.

Endjala said he knows Iimbili only as a Swapo comrade, and that they had spoken occasionally by phone before their recorded conversation. "It was she who phoned me," he added.

Contacted for comment, Iimbili said she knows nothing about the recording, but confirmed that she was in regular contact with the governor.

"I call him and he calls me, but I know nothing about the audio. Only the governor can tell you more. Let him tell you the whole truth," she countered.

Although Endjala said he had not spoken to Iimbili since the controversial conversation, Iimbili said they were still talking.

"He even summoned me to the north, and mentioned a court case. But when I travelled from Windhoek to the north last weekend, we could not meet," she said.