Gweru — Six of the seven MDC-T activists arrested last Saturday for staging an illegal demonstration demanding electoral reforms were Monday granted $100 bail each Monday by a city magistrate.

The seventh accused, a 17-year-old girl, was released on free bail to the custody of her mother.

Wonderful Marange (46), Taurai Mugaga (30), Clifford Mulingwa (31), Mthulisi Nhoko (37), Ndaba Mangena (22), Faith Chuma (24) and the juvenile (name withheld for legal reasons) appeared before provincial magistrate Pathekile Msipa. All seven were remanded to August 21.

They were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace and bigotry under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors told the court that on July 22 at around 11am the activists were observed by police officers among a group of about 20 people gathered at Midlands Hotel in the city centre.

"At around 11:30am the gathering was seen along Robert Mugabe Way marching and singing political songs while denouncing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), its chairperson Rita Makarau and the ruling Zanu PF party," prosecutors said.

Further allegations are that the accused waved placards, which were inscribed, "We demand free and fair elections', 'ZEC secretariat must be independent' while some read 'Makarau must go'.

The state further alleges that Marange was in possession of a catapult and five stones.