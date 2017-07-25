Boxer, Tryagain Ndevelo won Namibia's only medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas when he won a bronze medal in the Boys 60kg category.

Ndevelo won his first round fight, beating Kareem Boyce of St Lucia on a first round knockout, as well as his quarterfinal when he beat Levi Joseph of Dominica Republic on a second round knockout.

In the semifinals on Saturday, he, however, lost 4-1 on points to Jake Claque of Australia, but as one of the two losing semifinalists, he was awarded a bronze medal.

Namibia's second boxer at the Games, Sylvinos Nampadhi lost his first round fight in the Boys 56kg category 4-1 on points to Jean Hellene of Mauritius on 19 July.

In athletics, Ivan Geldenhuys narrowly missed out on a medal when he came fourth in the boys 400m final on Friday, 21 July.

Kennedy Luchembe of Zambia won gold in a time of 47,63 seconds, while Vaughn Taylor of Canada came second in 47,92 and Ramone Lindo of Jamaica third in 48,01. Geldenhuys finished fourth in 48,38 - a slow time by his own standards.

A week earlier he beat that mark three times at the World Youth Athletics Championships in Nairobi when he ran 47,60 seconds during the heats; 47,24 in the semis; and 47,17 in the final, where he placed seventh.

On Thursday, 20 July, Geldenhuys won his first round heat at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 48,02.

Johannes Smith came fifth in the boys javelin throw with a distance of 61,01 metres, with Neil Janse van Rensburg of Australia taking gold in 74,19m.

Natalie Louw finished sixth in the girls high jump with a height of 1,65m and 12th in the girls long jump with a distance of 4,15m.

In the boys tennis competition, Codie van Schalkwyk won his first two matches to reach the quarterfinals where he lost 6-3, 6-4 to Hamish Stewart of Scotland.

In the first round he beat Thomas Turner of Guernsey 6-1, 6-3 and in the second round he beat jean Philippe Murray of St Lucia 6-3, 6-0.

In the girls tennis competition, Georgina Moolman beat Ilana Blackwood of Jamaica 6-4, 7-5 in the first round, but lost 6-1, 6-0 to Zeel Desai of India in the second round.

Van Schalkwyk and Moolman teamed up to win their first round match against Ghana in the mixed doubles tournament, before losing to India in the second round.

Pierre du Plooy and Alex Miller represented Namibia in the boys cycling competition.

On 19 July, Du Plooy came 18th in the time trial, 46 seconds behind the winner, Matthew Oliveira of Bermuda, while Miller came 20th, one minute behind.

In the road race on Sunday, Miller finished 19th in position, one minute 17 seconds behind the winner, Thomas Bostock of the Isle of Man, while Du Plooy came 22nd, 1:18 behind Bostock.