Liberia: UN Wants Credible Elections in Liberia

The United Nations Security Council has called on all stakeholders including international partners to ensure that the October presidential and representatives elections in Liberia are free, fair, credible and transparent.

Liberia's Foreign Ministry says in a statement dated Monday, 24 July that the the Security Council adopted a statement during its 8010th meeting, stressing the full participation of women, peaceful resolution of disputes through established mechanisms in accordance with the law and the deployment of electoral observers as key to ensuring credible elections.

Quoting Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, the Liberian authorities say the Security Council also welcomed the signing of the Farmington River Declaration by 20 political parties.n the Farmington Declaration welcomed by the UN Security Council, Liberian political parties commit to a violence free elections and peaceful transition to a new government.

The UN encourages the Government of Liberia to ensure that the National Elections Commission (NEC) gets the necessary resources for the successful conduct of the polls."The Security Council encourages the Government to ensure adequate resources are committed and expeditiously distributed for the National Elections Commission and reiterates its call on international partners to support the Liberian authorities in ensuring the credibility of those elections including through the deployment of electoral observers," the statement says.

At the same time, the Security Council is encouraging the Government of Liberia to accelerate its accountability and transparency efforts to boost public confidence ahead of the October elections and transfer of power; as well as the passage of relevant legislations."

The Security Council stresses the need for the government to honor its commitment to support the passage of the Land Rights Bill and the Local Government Bill which will positively impact lives and livelihoods of Liberian citizens and contribute to overcoming the societal and structural inequities that were the root causes of the war.

The Council emphasizes the importance of the legislature's timely action to ensure these bills are passed.Meanwhile the Security Council again emphasizes the need for continued international attention to Liberia and urges the Government, UNMIL, and the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) to continue to coordinate closely in the transfer of responsibilities considering UNMIL's closure at the expiration of its mandate on March 30, 2018 as set out in resolution 2333 (2016).

It further encourages the continued engagement of the international community and donors, including support of the commitments made in the Liberia Peacebuilding Plan, to address capacity gaps identified in the UNCT's mapping exercise needed to assure continuity of relevant peacebuilding programs and assist Liberia's continued efforts to achieve sustainable peace