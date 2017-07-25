Liberia: French Envoy Optimistic About Liberia

French Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Joel Godeau, says that he is strongly optimistic about French investors' interest in the social and developmental processes of Liberia.Ambassador Godeau spoke here Thursday, 20 July at the formal opening of Renault corporate showroom in Monrovia.

The French envoy says the presence of two French companies in the country, namely Renault-Liberia and Orange-Liberia signifies that Liberia is a gateway to French investments.

Ambassador Godeau notes that French companies operating in the country are here to invest both in the economy and Liberia's recovery process to enhance economic growth.

Renault-Liberia and Orange-Liberia GSM companies are two major French business establishments operating in the country.

Amb. Godeau commends the management of Renault-Liberia for it continuous commitment to providing quality services and standard product which Africa so desires.He expresses gratitude to Liberia for continuing to serve as a gateway to French investors desirous of meaningfully investing in the recovery and development processes of the country.

The French diplomat encourages French nationals interested in investing in Liberia to take advantage of the smooth business climate that exists here by investing.