Liberia: U.S. Delegation Visits NEC

A top United States delegation led by U.S. Ambassador accredited to Monrovia, Christine Elder, has met with the Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya.

A release from the NEC says the United States diplomats visit to Chairman Korkoya on Monday, 24 July was intended to acquaint themselves with the ongoing electoral work for the conduct of the October 10, 2017 elections.

Ambassador Elder says the Unites States looks forward to the conduct of free and fair elections in Liberia, and praises the NEC for its dedication to the electoral process, while urging the Commission to do more in the area of communications, logistic plans and local and international observer units program.

The release says briefing the United States Embassy Officials, Chairman Korkoya thanks the U.S. Government for its support to the International Business Initiative through the Liberia Administrative Systems (IBI-LASS) and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) for their contributions to the electoral process.

Chairman Korkoya further assures the Ambassador and delegation that the NEC is on course with its preparatory work for the October polls, promising that the Commission will ensure free fair and credible elections.

However, he cautions that funding in time is crucial for a credible poll. The release didn't say whether the visiting U.S. delegation responded directly to the concern for timely funding to the electoral process expressed by the NEC boss.

It continues that the NEC Chairman praises the Government headed by President Sirleaf for its proven commitment to the electoral process.Speaking on the July 31 start of Electoral campaign, Chairman Korkoya urges all stakeholders to insist on the campaign being peaceful and orderly.Meanwhile, the Commission says it publish the total number of registrants for the October 10, 2017 Elections today, Tuesday, 25 July. Press Release