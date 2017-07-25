Liberia: Google Launches Project in Liberia

American multinational search engine company Google has launched a project in Liberia to work with service providers and help offer better internet - related services.

Launching the project which is to be implemented by Google's partner C-Squared in Monrovia Monday, 24 July, President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf expressed hope that the coming of the internet company to Liberia will solve the problem faced with internet access.

"So this is a great project and I just want to applaud all of those who have been a part of it and have brought it to fruition", Mrs. Sirleaf said, adding that it's a big day for her as part of the Independence's Day celebration to open an eye center and launch the internet project.

Mrs. Sirleaf believes the project will help in terms of expanding Liberia's business potentials, efficiency, dealing with the health sector, education, agriculture among others with a fast track internet service.

While applauding the coming of the Google internet service, Mrs. Sirleaf, however, raises concern as to whether the high speed it comes with is going to make social media more active and in return slow works.

"This is serious because the more people are on this internet every day, watching social media and they can get more news, faster news, we will not be able to get people to work", she says amidst laughter from the audience. She expresses hope that there will be a way to be able to manage it.

Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Madam Christine Ann Elder said in any country, access to information can be a great equalizer across socioeconomic strata, and a platform for individual and national economic growth.

In thanking the investing partners for the bold C-Squared initiative, Amb. Eder says C- Squared builds on Google's proven experience in designing and building shared metro fiber infrastructure in African cities such as Kampala and Accra.

In addition to support for this partnership, she announces that USAID will provide US$10 million for technology - focused programs like health information systems, e- Government and digital financial systems.

Amb. Elder says the reliable access to a fiber optic network that C-Squared will bring to Liberia will boost efficiency and create new opportunities that will benefit all Liberians.

"It is hard to overstate the far reaching and positive impact that a fiber optic network will have on Liberia's growth - from increased economic activity to improved agricultural productivity; from enhanced access to education to better delivery of health care", Amb. Elder says. For business, she says increased internet connectivity offers access to real - time data and training that will boost productivity and enable more strategic decisions.By Winston W. Parley