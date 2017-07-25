Liberia: Brumskine Suggests to Electorate

Opposition Liberty Party (LP) presidential candidate Cllr. Charles Brumskine is suggesting to electorate here that Liberians need leaders that will listen, while commencing a nine - day tour expected to reach eight counties.

"It is very good to listen to our people. Harrison and I don't know it all, we want to hear from our people too. You will be surprised how much the ordinary man on the street can teach you about our country. We are going to be on the road for nine days visiting 8 counties", Cllr. Brumskine said Monday, 24 July.

The LP's county tour dubbed "Listening Tour" which specifically aims at listening and gathering thousands of inputs across the counties comes immediately after Liberia's Supreme Court handed a "landmark" Opinion reversing the disqualification of Cllr. Brumskine's running mate Mr. Harrison Karnwea.

The vice presidential bid of Mr. Karnwea, a former Forestry Development Authority (FDA) Managing Director was rejected by the National Elections Commission (NEC) of on grounds of violating provisions of the Code of Conduct that mandates all presidential appointees that desire to contest public offices to resign two or three years prior to the conduct of such elections.

Having acknowledged Mr. Karnwea's violation of the instrument, the nation's highest court however ruled that the LP vice presidential candidate's violations were not egregious and did not warrant his disbarment from the October elections.

Following his clearance by the Supreme Court, his political leader Cllr. Brumskine starts a tour around the country to listen to the views of Liberians. The LP is the first party to use this approach.

"What is typical is for politicians to take their message to the people and try to sell themselves as the best alternative on the ballot", the LP observes.

Deputy LP Chief of Communications Mr. Menipakei Dumoe has told an interview that Cllr. Brumskine believes that listening is a key skill that anyone who wants to lead must have.

Mr. Dumoe says Cllr. Brumskine came up with the proposal because he sees it important that the people are heard. Describing his political leader as a very humble man, Mr. Dumoe adds that Cllr. Brumskine believes he can learn from anybody and that every Liberian has a role to play regardless of their status in society.

"Like he always says, everybody got ideas, so let us hear from everyone in the room", Dumoe adds. According to him, this is Cllr. Brumskine's approach and he is now taking it on the national stage.

"We believe this listening tour will give our team the benefit of thousands of inputs. We will be starting the campaign period from a position of strength because we have consulted with our people and gotten their thoughts, aspirations and fears. This is a brilliant idea and a total game changer in Liberian politics, Mr. Dumoe says further.

Cllr. Brumskine and his team are on their way to Rivercess County to kick start the South Eastern leg of the tours.