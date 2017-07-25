South Africa: DA-Led Nelson Mandela Bay Launch Historic Housing Task Team

press release

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Athol Trollip yesterday announced the launch of 'Operation Buyisa Isidima' which will be rolled out by a ground-breaking Housing Task Team.

The task team has been instructed to ensure an 8 month turnaround time, from when ground is first broken at a housing project to when the rightful home owners receive their verified title deeds. Historically, this process has taken years, if it has happened at all.

Those days of poor governance and inept management are over. This new coalition government is committed to restoring the dignity of our people.

- NMB Mayor, Athol Trollip

Operation Buyisa Isidima also focus on preparing an audited and verified list of existing beneficiaries, identifying those who still require title deeds. Estimates indicate that this number could be well over 10 000, all of which this government will audit and hand out to the rightful owners before the end of 2017.

The task team is made up of deeds office staff, land surveyors, town planners, housing delivery officials and a municipal conveyancer

While there is an immense amount of work that lies ahead of us, I am confident that our vision for a well run and caring city will be realised.

- Athol Trollip