South Africa: Motorists Advised to Avoid Canning Road As Protest Action Heightens

Motorists are advised to avoid Canning Road near Lombardy East on Monday morning after residents embarked on protest action.

Johannesburg Metro Police chief Wayne Minnaar said Lethabong residents have barricaded roads with burning tyres and are throwing rocks at oncoming traffic in the area.

Minnaar added that 9th Street in Lombardy East is also affected.

"Police have been dispatched to monitor and quell the situation. It is unclear what prompted the protest action, but it's most likely a service delivery issue," he said.

The protest started a little after 06:00, said Minnaar.

