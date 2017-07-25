23 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Council Elections Official Results

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ben Ezeamalu

The election into chairmanship and councillorship positions in Lagos held on July 22 across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

A handful of voters defied the rains to cast their votes.

There were cases of ballot box-snatching and voter intimidation in areas like Bariga and Ajegunle.

There is yet to be an official statement on the conduct of the election from the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, Ayotunde Philips.

As at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, the agency's spokesperson told journalists that "a statement could not be made because there were no enough facts from the field and results would be made known as soon as information got to them."

The agency, however, has announced there would be an election in Ward F, Agbado-Oke Odo local council, today because it could not hold on Saturday.

The final results are announced at the various wards and local council collation centres.

The results announced so far show that the APC has won in all the 14 local governments announced so far.

Here's a list of the results released so far:

1. Lagos Island: APC 14,692; PDP 925;

2. Ikoyi Obalende: APC 7,112; PDP 756;

3. Agboyi-Ketu: APC 10,701; PDP 1,759

4. Ikorodu West: APC 3,088; PDP 555

5. Ikeja: APC 6,191; PDP 990

6. Ejigbo: APC 4,876; PDP 1,079

7. Badagry West: APC 5,300; PDP 935

8. Lagos Island East: APC 9,060; PDP 1,128

9. Epe: APC 21,401; Labour 948

10. Eredo: APC 10,910; PDP 737

11. Oshodi/Isolo: APC 8,429; PDP 3,928

12. Orile-Agege: APC 7,537; Accord 2,362; PDP 1,461

13. Amuwo Odofin: APC 4,467; PDP 1,461; Labour 1,067

Nigeria

'I Am Making Good Progress,' Buhari Writes Guinean President Conde

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to thank the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, for the nationwide prayers held… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.