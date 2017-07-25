South Africa: Presidency Mourns Spokesperson's Death

The Presidency has expressed sadness at the death of one of its employees and long-time public servant Ronnie Mamoepa.

Mamoepa was Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson at the time of his death. He died on Saturday evening at Unitas Hospital in Tshwane after battling complications arising from a stroke he suffered last month.

Mamoepa was regarded as an icon of the country's liberation struggle having served five years of his youth in incarceration at the infamous Robben Island prison in Cape Town.

At the attainment of liberation in 1994, Mamoepa joined government and served the country with distinction as a communications practitioner.

His extensive experience included serving in the African National Congress in communications and various communications roles in government, notably in the Presidency and the then Department of Foreign Affairs as well as the Department of Home Affairs.

"The Mamoepa family are asking the people of South Africa to join them in prayer as they come to terms with the untimely loss of Mamoepa.

"The family expresses its sincere appreciation to the management and staff of Unitas Hospital who cared for Ronnie in the course of five weeks.

"We are also grateful for all the tokens of support received from members of the family, friends, colleagues and associates from Ronnie's extensive network around the country and internationally," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Mamoepa family also appreciates the close interest taken in Ronnie's wellbeing by the management and staff of the Presidency as well as the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health.

"Our thanks also goes to various senior specialists who volunteered their services to care for Mamoepa and comfort the family," the Presidency said.