South Africa: Sanparks Bookings in August

The South African National Parks (SANParks) announced on Friday that the holiday bookings for June and July 2018 will opens on 1 August 2017 as opposed to 25 July 2017 as it was originally planned.

According to SANParks Head of Communications Janine Raftopoulos, the change of date to 1 August is due to a possible protected strike by some members of staff.

"SANParks is still locked in talks with the union representing the majority of staff and a deadline has been set for Monday, to agree on a settlement and in anticipation of any disagreements between the two parties - a change of date had to be considered," Raftopoulos said.

"SANParks, therefore would like to apologise to all guests for any inconvenience caused due to this unfortunate situation. "We want to give confidence to all guests that a resolution will be reached soon and all operations will be back to normal," she said.

The bookings will open on 1 August from 07h30 for the call centres and email bookings. Online bookings will open on 2 August 2016 as per usual.