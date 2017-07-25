South Africa: R2K Condemns Brazen Theft of Documents in Parliament's Inquiry!

press release

R2K is alarmed to learn about the theft of evidence involving Gengezi Mgidlana, Parliament's secretary who has been suspended for possible financial mismanagement.

According to the Sunday Times (16 July 2017), the stolen documents belong to Zelda Holtzman, Parliament's head of security who was suspended after blowing the whistle against the securitisation of Parliament. Holtzman is due to appear before an audit committee to address allegations against Mgidlana of irregularly hiring senior staff, embarking on unauthorised international trips and ordering parliamentary staff to chauffeur him around in vehicles fitted with blue lights.

According to media reports, a suitcase containing more than 2000 pages of evidence was stolen from Holtzman's lawyer's office, but there was no sign of forced entry.

As R2K, we are concerned that our political environment has become very volatile and is increasingly showing elements of criminality. This case follows a string of incidents of unexplained break-ins at public bodies and democratic institutions. We refuse to look at this recent incident as just a normal theft.

R2K calls on SAPS to urgently finalise its investigation and ensure that those involved are brought to book. We also hope that this latest incident will get urgent attention from the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is also currently investigating Mgidlana following a complaint lodged by the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union.

Such politically motivated criminality cannot be left unchallenged. We need to curb such dirty tricks before they become the norm in our political space.