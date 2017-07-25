Gambia: What Is Govt's Plan for Our Dying Sports, Mr. President?

The President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow has delivered a landmark speech during his maiden address to the Nation at the National Assembly on Monday morning.

President Barrow highlighted his government's development plans and aspirations for the general well being of the citizenry in the coming year.

However, there was nothing relating to sports development mentioned by President Barrow, who is also a fan of Arsenal Football Club and sports enthusiast.

Sports remained one of the most lucrative industries for many youngsters and its omission sparked debate as to why an important area like sport was not mentioned in his important speech.

Gambian sport is on its last legs and need government's attention and intervention, if the country is to be at par with other countries. There is little to celebrate about in Gambian sports.

Whether it was deliberate or an oversight, some sports enthusiasts have been reacting with mixed-feelings to the omission of sport sector in the President's Speech. While, some have the believed that the government has plans for the sector, others believe its omission seems to tell a different story.

Lamin Drammeh, U.S.-based Gambian Journalist reacted: "Now we need sports to be included. We can't afford a New Gambia without priorities giving to sports, which is an important tools not only to heal and unite a nation with a fragile economy but it has equally a lucrative business enterprise with unprecedented amount of benefits attached to it. What can we do without sports participation? What is the sports minister doing all this while? Could it be he did not bring the President's attention to the area of sports?"

Lamin K. D'Jula said: "It might not be mentioned but I believe they got agendas. I don't think it's left out."

Lamin Del Fadera said the Sports Minister, Henry Gomez has important questions to answer. "Wow! This is interesting and the sports minister has important questions to answer then because it is a big concern."

"That speaks volumes that sports fraternity must sort their mess so that government can invest," said Modou Yaya Jallow, who joined the debate on the social media.