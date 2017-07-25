Gambia: Brufut UB, Senior Schools Hold Graduation

Brufut Upper Basic and Senior Secondary Schools in Brufut village recently held its maiden graduation ceremony for grade 9 students at a colorful held the school.

Attended by various government officials, parents, guidance, and teachers and a cross-section of the community, the ceremony saw the graduation of 472 students.

In his welcome address, Muhammed F. Jabbi, the headmaster of the school, gave a brief history of the school, saying since it inception in 2002 the school was operating as a lower basic school for four consecutive years.

According to him, the population of the school at the time was144 boys and 136 girls.

Jabbi pointed out that one of the most important achievements of the school was the acquisition of a land to ensure effective learning at the school.

He made reference to the numerous developments registered at the school, ranging from fostering unity between teachers and students, to tree planting exercises, among a host of others.

He recalled that with determination and commitment he was able to lobby support from Dakar-Amsterdam Challenge to alleviate some of their pressing needs especially building additional quarters for arts and home science and staff rooms, among others.

"During the early days of the school there was nothing at the school, no chairs, no building, tables and other facilities" he added.

He also highlighted some of the assistance extended to the school from both national and international donors, saying these assistance have helped us a great deal in the development of the school.

For his part, Essa Sowe, deputy Secretary General Gambia Teachers Union, who doubles as the guest speaker, hailed staff for their commitment.

He underscored the importance of education in advancing one's community, further challenging the students to be goodwill ambassadors of the school.