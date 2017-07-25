Gambia: First Prosecution Witness Testifies in Obtaining By False Pretence

Mama Konteh, a resident of Fajikunda and a business woman last Thursday testified before Magistrate I.O Njie of the Brikama Magistrates' Court in an alleged attempted defraud case involving Lamin Kuyateh.

Prosecutors accused Mr. Kuyateh of intending to defraud Mr. Konteh by obtaining D20,000 from him on the pretext that he will assit his son in Libya to be released from prison which representation he knew was false. Mr. Kuyateh has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Testifying as the complainant, Mrs. Konteh said her son; Sainey Konteh traveled to Libiya but she did not speak to him for two years since he left which warranted her to go to Mr. Kuyateh to ask him about his son.

She said Mr. Kuyateh told her that her son was jailed and he asked her (Mrs. Konteh) to give him D35,000 and he will help to release her son from jail. She said she bagained with Mr. Kuyateh and thet agreed on D20,000.

Mrs. Konteh said when she was paying the money to Mr. Kuyateh, one of her daughters; Nyima Sabo was present and after the payment, Mr. Kuyateh brought a paper and wrote the amount paid. She said he also wrote his name and attached a photocopy of his identity card and singed it which, she said she and her daughter also did.

Mrs. Conteh said the accused also showed him a photo of a soldier who was standing near a vehicle and said he normally rescue people. "After paying the money, i asked the accused to help me talk to my son but he said i should go until Sunday, which he kept failing me three times."

Mrs. Conteh said on the fourth Sunday, she called and asked him about the matter but he told her that he was at Bansang then she requested for her money bavk because she knew her problem will not be solve but Mr. Kuyateh said he can only do that when he returns.

She said after two days, she called Mr. Kuyateh again and he asked her to meet with him at Brikama.

She said she could not find Mr. Kuyateh when she reached at Brikama and he refused to pick her calls. "I went to Jamisa Police Station and reported the matter there. When the accused was arrested, I was called to go and answer at the station which i did."

Mrs. Conteh explained that at the Police Station, Mr. Kuyateh agreed to pay the money but he never honored his promise

The prosecuting officer, Sergeant O. Touray applied to tender the signed paper as exhibit which was granted by the magistrate and it was marked as exbit A.

Responding to questions from Mr. Kuyateh, Mrs. Conteh said she got Mr. Kuyateh's number from his nephew who, she said told him that the accused person helps them.

She also said when she first met Mr. Kuyateh, she only discussed with him about her son and at the police station, she was informed that the accused person will pay the money and even when she called him at Bansang, he said the same thing.

The matter is adjourned to 7th August, 2017.