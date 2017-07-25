Gambia: Govt Announces Robust Institutional & Constitutional Reforms

The President, His Excellency Adama Barrow has said that his government is ready to end the country's isolation and introduce robust institutional, electoral and constitutional reforms. He said these would be done in line with our new democratic principles that will respond to the realities of our time.

The Gambian leader made these remarks on Monday while delivering his first state of the nation address at the National Assembly chambers in Banjul.

"We have got a lot to do in 2017 and beyond," he said, noting that aside from these major reforms, his immediate priority is to fix the continuous energy problem as well as the broken economy, unify the nation, and improve health and agricultural sub-sectors. This has to be done in tandem with reforms in the civil service and security sector as well as state-owned enterprises," he said.

Section 77 (1) of the 1997 Constitution of the Gambia provides for the president to address the nation through the National Assembly on the condition of the country, Policies of Government and the Administration of the State. His Monday engagement at the parliament availed him the opportunity to inform the nation, reflect on how far it has come since elected into office in December, 2016.

He continued: "You have elected the government that you want, and we have taken your expression of goodwill and your desire for peace and prosperity seriously. We have thus begun the task of steadily reforming the government machinery so it can do the work of nation building and help strengthen our new found democracy that we have wanted for so long".

President's nation address touched on various sectors of the Gambian economy. He said justice remains a high priority for his government. According to him, a lot has been achieved in this area, noting that his administration has pardoned over five hundred prisoners within a short period in office among them, political and other deserving reformed prisoners. The decision, according to him, was necessitated to deliver on the promised to decongest the prisons.

He said the government under his leadership was able to establish a Criminal Case and Detention Review Panel to enquire into all criminal proceedings against current and former public officers. This panel, he went on, has uncovered cases linked to political activity, and persons remanded and awaiting trial.

Security and Defense

Apart from the successes registered in this sector by the government, the President said his government is working on reforming the security sector, which he said is closely linked to the delivery of justice and the restoration of our free and fair democracy.

"To ensure that our military remain effective and professional, we plan to set up an infantry centre and school, as well as a military academy to train our officers and other personnel in all aspects of military science," he said.

Information and Communications

On this sector, President Barrow disclosed that an agreement was reached as an immediate priority on the need to put in place a communications strategy that will facilitate regular communication and engagements with the public. He said that new communications measures have been introduced to include regular press briefings by the media team at the Office of the President and the minister of Information and Communications Infrastructure and bi-annual news conferences by himself.

Agriculture

The president said his government is expecting to make critical development gains from improving the skills of our youth and encouraging them to participate in agriculture. In addition to that, the president said the Ministry of Agriculture has begun a programme of support to farmers and farming businesses to improve seed input, modernize cropping and ploughing techniques, and enhance planning in the face of climate change and other hazards to agriculture.

