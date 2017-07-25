Gambia: Observer Demands Resignation of MD, Editor-in-Chief

The staff of the Observer Company, the publisher of the Daily Observer Newspaper have yesterday taken the bull by it horns and called for the unconditional resignation of their managing director Pa Modou Mbowe and Editor-in-chief Mr. Momodou Saidy.

In a statement issued yesterday and in the letters given to the duo, the staff said they lost confidence in their ability to lead them further and for them to continue to transform this paper, they need a leadership that is independent minded and would not undermine the credibility of the staff particularly the journalists.

They expressed their in total disapproval of the MD's negotiation skills over The Gambia Revenue Authority's (GRA's) matter, which they said has cause more harm than good to the workers.

The staff have also dismissed their editor-in-chief for being out of touch with the staff and that his sense of direction and thoughts are uncalled for.

Below is the full context of the release

The Observer Staff

July 24, 2017

We the staff of the Observer Company, the publisher of the Daily Observer Newspaper are calling for the unconditional resignation of our managing director and editor-in-chief with immediate effect.

We have lost confidence in their ability to lead us further and for us to continue to transform this paper, we need a leadership that is independent minded and would not undermine the credibility of the staff particularly the journalists.

On the 14th of May 2017 when GRA closed the Observer Company as a consequence of tax evasion, it was regrettable. It was humiliating and disheartening for the staff of the company. However, we acknowledge the said tax evasion is not the fault of current management, but the manner in which the issue has been handled by the managing director was not proper.

We are in total disapproval of his negotiation skills over the matter; for it did more harm than good and the effects of such behaviour is hanging in flames for the staff. The non-payment of staff salaries for two consecutive months also shows his lack of competence to be at the helm of affairs of the company.

Since he took over as managing director of this company, everything has been adrift as a result of his lack of knowledge about journalism and management skills. We therefore, have lost confidence in him, so we need a new leadership that has the potential to lift us from this grinding stasis situation.

We have heard on several occasions when our managing director is being interviewed on distinct news outlets, giving misguiding information, which has caused damaging effects on this paper. Over the weekend, he had put his hands in a proverbial jar when, in his interview with Capital FM, said that his father's contract with the Observer was a result of staff request. This is never the case. The fact is that the staff have only seen his father occupying the Office of the Accountant who was handed two weeks suspension after a disagreement with the managing director.

We the staff have learnt that Observer 5 has been sold and proceeds are never recovered. We also request that all the vehicles that are at large be brought back to the company. These are among other abnormalities which we shall disclose at the appropriate time.

To our editor-in-chief, Mr. Momodou Saidy his sense of direction and thoughts are out of touch with ordinary staff of Editorial Department and therefore, we cannot work with such an editor.

The unacceptable decisions he has been taking against the will of the majority of the staff is uncalled for and on Thursday, he took unilateral decision to slant and jettison the lead story of our Friday Edition has caused unending furor among the staff of this prestigious newspaper. We believe that even if he is in disagreement with what the Justice Minister said during his press conference, his incongruously way of going about is self defeating.

We are calling on government through the Ministry of Information, Communication and Infrastructure to intervene and save us from this crisis. However, such intervention should give due regard to the editorial independence of the paper.

To those of you who stood by us during this difficult moment, we want to thank you for your solidarity. And for those who wished for our closure, we say to you that the country's biggest newspaper wouldn't be closed for it serves the interest of the people.

Thank you. God Bless you and God bless Observer.