South Africa: The Themba Godi Interview - the Paw-Paw Has Hit the Fan, but There Is Hope

analysis

When Parliament resumes for the third quarter next week, Scopa's programme will be crammed with urgent matters as well as regular oversight of government's financials. Despite the ubiquitous rot, chairperson Themba Godi has not lost hope of a turnaround. "There should always be hope. We cannot surrender to wrongdoing." By JANET HEARD.

Themba Godi is an old hand at chairing the parliamentary watchdog committee tasked with calling government to account for public expenditure irregularities and looting. Yet there are so many runaway fires right now that even he is struggling to prioritise.

Since closing a frenetic second quarter programme, there has been no let-up in controversy within the country's troubled entities and departments during the July parliamentary recess. So much so that Godi has had only one day to relax at his home in Mpumalanga. "Other than that, it has been pouring," Godi told Daily Maverick.

Flooded by reports of corruption, wasteful and irregular expenditure and state capture, Godi admitted that this was one of the most challenging times in his 12 years as chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

"There are so many fires, I don't know which one to start putting out first," he said....