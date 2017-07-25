24 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Themba Godi Interview - the Paw-Paw Has Hit the Fan, but There Is Hope

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

When Parliament resumes for the third quarter next week, Scopa's programme will be crammed with urgent matters as well as regular oversight of government's financials. Despite the ubiquitous rot, chairperson Themba Godi has not lost hope of a turnaround. "There should always be hope. We cannot surrender to wrongdoing." By JANET HEARD.

Themba Godi is an old hand at chairing the parliamentary watchdog committee tasked with calling government to account for public expenditure irregularities and looting. Yet there are so many runaway fires right now that even he is struggling to prioritise.

Since closing a frenetic second quarter programme, there has been no let-up in controversy within the country's troubled entities and departments during the July parliamentary recess. So much so that Godi has had only one day to relax at his home in Mpumalanga. "Other than that, it has been pouring," Godi told Daily Maverick.

Flooded by reports of corruption, wasteful and irregular expenditure and state capture, Godi admitted that this was one of the most challenging times in his 12 years as chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

"There are so many fires, I don't know which one to start putting out first," he said....

South Africa

Child Born With HIV Goes Into Remission

A nine-year-old South African child born with HIV has been able to control the virus without drugs for 8.5 years,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.