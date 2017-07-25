South Africa: KZN Rapist Gets 15-Year Sentence

A KwaZulu-Natal man, who raped a woman after offering to walk her home, will spend 15 years in prison, police said on Tuesday.

Nkosinathi Nqobile Myeni, 30, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the Empangeni Regional Court for two counts of rape.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Myeni had operated in the Esikhaleni and KwaDlangezwa areas.

Mbhele said, on an evening in February 2015, Myeni raped a 38-year-old woman in KwaDlangezwa.

Myeni offered to walk the woman home because it was already dark.

"Instead, he forcefully raped her and fled with her cellphone."

Mbhele said, after the matter was reported to the Mtunzini police, Myeni was quickly arrested.

She added that, during investigations, DNA had linked Myeni to a case of rape that was opened at Esikhaleni police station in 2014.

Myeni had raped a 17-year-old girl who had been walking on a pathway near a cemetery in October 2014. He had threatened her with a knife, Mbhele said.

"He was sentenced to 15 years for each rape, and both sentences will run concurrently."

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment in the Pongola Regional Court for raping his nine-year-old niece in Empangeni.

Mbhele said the child had been raped between 2012 and 2015.

A teacher noticed her school performance was deteriorating and questioned her.

"She opened up to her about the abuse and the teacher reported the matter to her guardian, as well as the police. The accused was immediately arrested and taken to court, where he was successfully prosecuted to serve 30 years in prison," Mbhele said.

Source: News24