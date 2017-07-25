South Africa: Ronnie Mamoepa to Receive a Special Provincial Official Funeral - Presidency

Veteran government communications liaison Ronnie Mamoepa will receive a special provincial official funeral, the presidency announced on Tuesday.

Momoepa died on Saturday night, July 22, at the age of 56, following complications from a stroke he suffered in June. He was Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson.

President Jacob Zuma ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in Gauteng on the day of the funeral, the Presidency said.

"We have lost one of the most outstanding communicators of the work of government and a renowned mediator of information between government and the communities we serve, through the media," said Zuma.

"I wish to once again convey our heartfelt condolences to the Mamoepa family, friends and relatives as well as comrades in his political home, the African National Congress. We share their loss deeply. May his soul rest in peace."

Communications career

Momoepa was a former member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature. He became actively involved in the struggle for democracy at a young age. He was arrested and sentenced to five years on Robben Island while still in his teens.

"He will fondly and forever be remembered for his humour and humility as well as the sterling work he displayed during his extensive spell in government where he served various government departments and political principals as spokesperson with distinction until his untimely death," the Presidency said.

His career in communications started when he worked as a communication officer for then Gauteng Premier Tokyo Sexwale between 1994 and 1996, and further served as a chief director: communication and spokesperson to former President Thabo Mbeki.

He was also spokesperson for former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a position that he served at their then head office at the Union Buildings from 2000 to 2009.

Since 2010, Mamoepa worked as deputy director-general: communication and spokesperson to Dlamini-Zuma in the department of home affairs, where he is credited with the most successful turn-around communications strategy in that department.

