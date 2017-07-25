25 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Liberia: I Am Not Arrested, Says Amadou Samba

Gambian business tycoon Amadou Samba has dismissed reports in social media that he was arrested in Dakar.

"If I was arrested would I have been able to talk with you? The report was malicious and has no iota of truth," Mr Samba said.

This allegation was put out by the social media that Samba was dining with Zineb Jammeh together with Samuel Sarr, former Senegalese Minister of Energy (during Abdoulaye Wade's regime) in Dakar.

Mr Samba further told The Point's reporter to ask the Senegalese authorities if Zineb Jammeh was in Dakar, saying the report on the issue "is not true".

