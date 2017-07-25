Gambia: Farato to Tussle With Batokunku in Kombo South District Tourney Final Sunday

Farato are set to rub shoulders with Batokunku in the 2017 Berewuleng Football Club-sponsored Kombo South district football tournament final set for Sunday 30 July 2017, at the Sanyang Football Field.

The Farato-village team booked their ticket to the final following their penalty shootout win over Tanji, after their goalless draw in the regulation time in the semifinal.

The Farato-based team will strive to beat Batokunku to land their second Kombo South district football tournament crown.

Batokunku did advance to the final after their penalty shootout victory over Jambur, after their goalless draw in the regulation time in the semifinal.

The Batokunku-village team will brawl to defeat Farato in the final on Saturday to land their first-ever Kombo South district football tournament title.

It would be recalled that Farato were the winners of the 2008 Kombo South district football tournament title following their penalty shootout win over Kartong, after the regulation time failed to produce a winner in the final played at Gunjur Upper Basic School football field.