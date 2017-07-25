25 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Sukuta Wannsee Basic School Holds Graduation Ceremony

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Sukuta Wannsee Basic School on Saturday held its 9th graduation ceremony at the school grounds in Sukuta.

In his remarks, the principal of the school, Sambou Kanteh, said the 2016-2017 academic year has been a remarkable one for his school, adding that the school introduced French as a major subject.

Mr Kanteh stated that computer class would commence in September 2017 for Grades 5 to 8, adding that the school embarked on a massive mango planting exercise.

He further stated that the school has released its first magazine; the magazine was prepared by Pateh Baldeh and his press club.

Mr Kanteh pointed out that they would not allow mobile phones and late comers in the next academic year, noting that they receive text books which were used by the students free of charge.

For his part, Alh Modou Joof of GRTS, the guest speaker on the occasion, said discipline is key to success in life, adding that without discipline it would be difficult for one to be successful in life.

Joof challenged the students to respect their parents and make best use of modern learning facilities, noting that during their schooling days they suffered a lot as modern learning accessories were not available and accessible.

Mr Joof urged the students to take their education seriously and always respect their teachers.

Students were awarded prizes for their academic performance and discipline during 2016-2017 academic year.

The graduation ceremony was witnessed by parents, teachers, guardians, dignitaries and a cross-section of the community of Sukuta.

Gambia

Govt Announces Robust Institutional & Constitutional Reforms

The President, His Excellency Adama Barrow has said that his government is ready to end the country's isolation and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.