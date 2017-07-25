Gambia: Sukuta Wannsee Basic School Holds Graduation Ceremony

Sukuta Wannsee Basic School on Saturday held its 9th graduation ceremony at the school grounds in Sukuta.

In his remarks, the principal of the school, Sambou Kanteh, said the 2016-2017 academic year has been a remarkable one for his school, adding that the school introduced French as a major subject.

Mr Kanteh stated that computer class would commence in September 2017 for Grades 5 to 8, adding that the school embarked on a massive mango planting exercise.

He further stated that the school has released its first magazine; the magazine was prepared by Pateh Baldeh and his press club.

Mr Kanteh pointed out that they would not allow mobile phones and late comers in the next academic year, noting that they receive text books which were used by the students free of charge.

For his part, Alh Modou Joof of GRTS, the guest speaker on the occasion, said discipline is key to success in life, adding that without discipline it would be difficult for one to be successful in life.

Joof challenged the students to respect their parents and make best use of modern learning facilities, noting that during their schooling days they suffered a lot as modern learning accessories were not available and accessible.

Mr Joof urged the students to take their education seriously and always respect their teachers.

Students were awarded prizes for their academic performance and discipline during 2016-2017 academic year.

The graduation ceremony was witnessed by parents, teachers, guardians, dignitaries and a cross-section of the community of Sukuta.