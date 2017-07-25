Gambia: Real Madrid Fans in Gunjur Celebrate Real Madrid Champions League, Laliga Glories

Real Madrid fans in Gunjur, Kombo South District of the West Coast Region, on Sunday 23 July 2017 celebrated Real Madrid UEFA Champions league crown and La liga success, at Malla Bojang's compound in Gunjur Kulukochi.

The Spanish giants Real Madrid hammered Italian giants Juventus 4-1 in the final played on Saturday 3 June 2017 in Cardiff, Wales, to retain Europe's elite football club competition title for the second time in a row, with goals from Casmiro, Marco Assensio and Cristiano Ronaldo with a brace.

Madrid also won Laliga title for the first time since 2011-2012 season under Jose Mourinho after clinching 93 points in 38 league matches.

The UEFA Champions league and Laliga success victory celebrations attracted Real Madrid fans from Gunjur and environs after Madrid UEFA Champions league and Laliga success.