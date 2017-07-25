25 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Brikama Super Cup Final Plan for Saturday

By Lamin Darboe

The 2017 Brikama Super Cup final is set for Saturday 30 July 2017, at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4.30pm.

The most anticipated final will feature Orlando FC and Jaliba United FC, described by many football fans in the environs as a crunch clash.

Orlando FC and Jaliba United FC are familiar names in Brikama summer biggest football fiesta and have won many trophies.

Both sides will be eager to beat each other to claim Sateyba Wet season biggest football gala season traditional curtain raiser the Super Cup title.

It would be recalled that Orlando FC and Jaliba United FC were the league and the knockout winners in Brikama nawettan last season.

