Gambia: MRC Holds Community Sensitisation On TB Sequel Project

Medical Research Council (MRC) unit The Gambia recently engaged community awareness creation forum on TB Sequel project at its head office in Fajara.

The TB Sequel project aims to advance the understanding of the clinical, microbiologic and host immune factors affecting the long-term sequel of pulmonary tuberculosis.

It was meant to help in identifying the most important factors that contribute to lung impairment; to determine the occurrence of reversible and irreversible costs and the socioeconomic consequences for patients, and to facilitate novel intervention to restore and preserve the overall health, well-being and financial protections in patients with TB.

According to MRC officials, the TB sequel network has brought together a number of African partners from countries with a high prevalence of TB and from academic institutions with a track record in TB research.

Each network partner has both the foundation for clinical research as well as specific and complimentary areas of expertise.

The research work package includes five research tasks: TB Cohort, host immunology, pathogen, socio-economic and Therapeutic Intervention.

The core of the current project is a prospective cohort of up to 1600 patients across four countries: Mozambique, Tanzania, South Africa and The Gambia, enrolled at the time of TB diagnosis and followed up for at least 2 years.

The overall goal of the cohort is to describe and analyze the basis of the long-term clinical consequences of pulmonary TB, with a particular focus on lung injury.

There is accumulating evidence showing that comorbid conditions and other factors including environmental, microbial, host factors and socio-economic determinants can profoundly influence the risk of developing TB as well as the likelihood of successful TB treatment.

Nevertheless, there are limited studies demonstrating the influence of these factors on developing long-term pulmonary complications.

Capacity development and networking activities are strategically aligned to the TB Sequel Network which are to generate global impacts through improved TB care, create new and relevant research insights and contribute to the development of national and international TB policies and future research agenda.