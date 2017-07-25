South Africa: Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe Sends Condolences to Mamoepa Family

press release

Gauteng Legislature Speaker joins the country in mourning the death of Ronnie Mamoepa

The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), Honourable Ntombi Mekgwe joins South Africans in mourning the death of Ronnie Mamoepa, who passed on, on Saturday, 22 July 2017.

The late Mamoepa served amongst the first cohort of Members of the Provincial (MPL) in its inception in 1994. He resigned as an MPL in November 1995 to join the Gauteng Provincial Government as Head of Communication and Spokesperson to the then Premier, Tokyo Sexwale.

The GPL family will always remember the late Mamoepa for his renowned activism, selfless service and astonishing communication skills. We salute his resilience and pursuit for a free and just South Africa.

Mamoepa was one of the youngest political prisoners on Robben Island. As an institution we bow down in honour of his contribution to the liberation struggle of this country at a tender age. It is for the courageous contribution made by the late Mamoepa and many others that we take pride in the progress that we have made thus far as a country.

In the various roles Mamoepa played in government, we have always observed his energy, commitment and dedication in serving our people with distinction and putting their interest first.

On behalf of the GPL family, I would like to extend our deepest condolence to the Mamoepa family and pray that the Almighty grant them peace, comfort and strength during this difficult time. The outpouring of support the family has received since the news of his sad departure bears testimony to how much he was valued by the entire country.

We truly hope that the family will draw strength and courage in the knowledge that the nation shares their painful lose.

Issued by: Gauteng Provincial Legislature