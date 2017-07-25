South Africa: Minister Mosebenzi Zwane Welcomes Constitutional Court Judgment On Diamonds Act

press release

Minister Zwane welcomes Concourt judgment

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane (MP) has welcomed the judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court yesterday, in the matter between the South African Diamond Producers' Organisation v the Minister of Minerals and Energy N.O. and Others.

The Minister views the decision as a positive move for the advancement of transformation of the mining industry.

In particular the Minister welcomes the significance of the Court finding that section 20A of the Diamonds Act, 1986 (as amended) is not unconstitutional, thereby confirming the legitimacy of Government's authority to monitor the movement of unpolished diamonds, thereby effectively putting an end to the illegal practices at tender houses.

"The highest Court in the land has upheld the transformative provisions in the Diamonds Act, which bodes well for our efforts to sustainably and meaningfully transform the diamonds sector specifically, and the mining industry broadly," Minister Zwane said.

Issued by: Department of Mineral Resources