Photo: GCIS

Late Ronnie Mamoepa, left,, spokesman for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa,right.

The official memorial service for veteran government spokesperson Ronnie Mamoepa will take place at the Tshwane Events Centre on Thursday at 10:00, his family said.

Mamoepa died on Saturday night, aged 56, following complications from a stroke he suffered in June. He was Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson.

In a statement, family spokesperson Groovin Nchabaleng said they were touched by President Jacob Zuma's announcement that Mamoepa would receive a special provincial official funeral.

The funeral service will be held at St Alban's Cathedral on Nana Sita Street, in the Pretoria CBD, on Saturday at 07:00.

"In the days since Ronnie passed away, the Mamoepa family has been humbled and comforted by the extraordinary outpouring of support and tributes to Ronnie from a broad spectrum of South Africans and interested persons and parties internationally," Nchabaleng said.

Mamoepa was a former member of the Gauteng provincial legislature.

He became actively involved in the struggle for democracy at a young age.

He was arrested and sentenced to five years on Robben Island while still in his teens.

He worked as spokesperson for then Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale between 1994 and 1996, and served as chief director of communications and spokesperson to former president Thabo Mbeki.

He was spokesperson for former foreign affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma from 2000 to 2009.

Since 2010, Mamoepa worked as deputy director-general: communication, and spokesperson to Dlamini-Zuma in the department of home affairs.

Source: News24