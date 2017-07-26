Zimbabwe: First Ever Online Music Store Launched

Zimbabwes first ever online music store, OyOsMusic, has recently launched in Harare at a ceremony held at Star FM studios.

Information, Communication, Technology Minister, and Supa Mandiwanzira officiated at the launch ceremony, which saw a number of artists that have already signed with OyOsMusic giving scintillating performances.

Some of the signed up artists include Sandra Ndebele, Tamy, Teererayi Mugwadi, Ngoni Kambarami and Nesto. They also received more information to do with the platform and also witness a demonstration of how to use the application.

OyOsMusic Representative, Pearson Pfavayi, said the online store was a way of curbing music piracy, a scourge that has seriously affected most artists.

Pfavayi emphasized the need for musicians and their fans to change their mind-set if the country's music industry was to be revived, noting OyOsMusic had since made strides, having already given out its first quarterly pay-outs to signed artists.

"To date OyOsMusic has signed over 132 artists and the online store has currently over 6000 songs accessible by the Zimbabwean community in all parts of the world. The music is available on their website (www.oyosmusic.co.zw) or the android app available on the Google Play Store ("OyOsMusic"). To support our local artists, one can simply browse, preview, select and pay for the track of their choice," he said

The very heart of the whole gathering, he said, was to celebrate the brand finally coming to life, the love of our very own home grown music and how well received it had been by the Zimbabwean community.

Mandiwanzira, who donated $5000 worth of airtime to OyOsMusic team, called on Zimbabweans to support their own musicians and rid the streets of piracy which he said had plagued the country for the past few years.

The launch was sponsored by Star FM, Ster Kinekor, The Volt, Tropical Sounds and Music Distributors, Firstmate, Bilebanal, Empire Styling, Grantpack Printing Company, Jan Jam, Zimhost Webdesigners and Bhello City Foods.