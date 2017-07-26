25 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Approves Report On Nigerian Peace Corps Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Peace Corps
By Bamas Victoria

The Nigerian senate today approved the report on the Nigerian peace corps bill.

The bill had scaled third reading hurdle at both Chambers of the National Assembly, but in the month of May 2, it suffered setback after the Senate declined adoption of the conference report on the proposed legislation.

Here is a tweet roll on how it went down.

After presentations of bill for reading and presnetation of reports the Nigerian senate plenary moved to consideration of reports

Senate now moves into the consideration of REPORTS.

- The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) July 25, 2017

Senator Sekibo seconds the motion for the senate to receive and consider the report

Sen. Sekibo seconds that the Senate do receive&consider the issues surrounding the adoption of the report on Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, 2017

- The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) July 25, 2017

The report was presented by senator Bayero U. Nafada (Gombe North)

2. Conference Committee Report Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) Bill, 2017 (SB. 173 & 183) by Sen. Bayero U. Nafada (Gombe North) #PeaceCorpsBill

- The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) July 25, 2017

...and he was seconded by Senator James Manager

Senator James Manager seconds that Senate do consider the Conference Committee Report on the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, 2017.(SB. 173 & 183)

- The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) July 25, 2017

After which the senate approved the report.

The Report on the Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2017 (SB. 173 & 183) is approved. #PeaceCorpsBill

- The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) July 25, 2017

...and the senate President Bukola Sararki said:

"One long journey, we finally got to the Promise land. Thank you all" - SP @bukolasaraki

- The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) July 25, 2017

Nigeria

I Will Be Back Soon, Buhari Writes AU

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the chairman of the assemblies of heads of state and government of the African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.