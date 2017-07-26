Nigeria: Senate Approves Report On Nigerian Peace Corps Bill

The Nigerian senate today approved the report on the Nigerian peace corps bill.

The bill had scaled third reading hurdle at both Chambers of the National Assembly, but in the month of May 2, it suffered setback after the Senate declined adoption of the conference report on the proposed legislation.

Here is a tweet roll on how it went down.

After presentations of bill for reading and presnetation of reports the Nigerian senate plenary moved to consideration of reports

Senate now moves into the consideration of REPORTS.

Senator Sekibo seconds the motion for the senate to receive and consider the report

The report was presented by senator Bayero U. Nafada (Gombe North)

2. Conference Committee Report Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) Bill, 2017 (SB. 173 & 183) by Sen. Bayero U. Nafada (Gombe North) #PeaceCorpsBill

...and he was seconded by Senator James Manager

Senator James Manager seconds that Senate do consider the Conference Committee Report on the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, 2017.(SB. 173 & 183)

After which the senate approved the report.

The Report on the Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2017 (SB. 173 & 183) is approved. #PeaceCorpsBill

...and the senate President Bukola Sararki said:

"One long journey, we finally got to the Promise land. Thank you all" - SP @bukolasaraki

