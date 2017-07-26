Nigeria: UN Embargo - Central African Republic Seeks Nigeria's Intervention

The Central African Republic (CAR) has requested Nigeria to intervene in the United Nations embago placed on the country on procurement of military equipment.

The request was made when the CAR Minister of National Defence Mr Joseph Yakete led a delegation to the Ministry of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali in Abuja.

A statement on Tuesday from Colonel Tukur Gusau, the Public Relations officer to the Minister of Defence said Yakete also solicited for Nigeria assist to train its Armed Forces.

Gusau said Yakete also want Nigeria to consider investing in CAR Agricultural and Mineral sectors which said to be 95 percent under-utilized.

He said Yakete described Nigeria as a shining example to the rest of Africa.

In his response, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali acknowledged the significance of CAR in Africa and to Nigeria in particular.

The Minister assured that Nigeria is concerned with the developments in CAR because one out of four people in CAR is Nigerian.

Dan-Ali said, "Therefore, whatever affect the country will also affect Nigeria, whilst urging the CAR to continue to promote peace and security through democracy and good governance without which no nation can prosper."

The two Ministers agreed to draft bilateral agreements that will lead to the training of CAR Military officers in National Defence College, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji and possibly in Nigerian Defence Academy too.