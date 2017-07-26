Nigeria: Gov'ship - Andy Uba Urges Anambra Voters to Remain Resolute

Awka — Senator Andy Uba has urged the delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the party's gubernatorial primary election to ignore false stories being peddled about his candidature.

Uba, who represents Anambra South in the Senate, said he will not be deterred by the antics of detractors in his desire to serve the good people of Anambra State.

In a statement by his Media Aide, the senator said he had severally resisted the temptation of insulting other aspirants, even when it was obvious that they had been going about their campaigns with unhealthy antagonism towards his aspiration.

"We have been inundated on a daily basis by a number of false stories peddled against Senator Uba by other aspirants, who we will not mention here. Naturally, we ought to ignore these campaigns of calumnies as the senator is focused on campaigning on issues as well as uniting the party in order to defeat the incumbent in the forthcoming election.

"What the senator deems as necessary is how to sell his development agenda to the delegates and nothing more, for power belongs to God alone, and only He, alone, can decide who will be the APC candidate and subsequently the governor of the state," the statement said.